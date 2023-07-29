Watch Now
Tree falls on home in Fallston during heavy storm conditions

Courtesy of Harford Co., MD Fire &amp; EMS
A tree falls into a home in the 2800 block of Greene Road.<br/>
Posted at 10:53 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 23:44:42-04

FALLSTON, Md. — New damage reports are coming out from Friday's storm.

Harford County Fire and EMS are reporting a tree falling on a home in the 2800 block of Greene Road.

A Special Operation Team for the department says that nobody was in the home during the time of the fall.

A building inspector was called. Moores and Greene Roads was shut down.

