Tree falls on home in Fallston during heavy storm conditions

FALLSTON, Md. — New damage reports are coming out from Friday's storm.
Harford County Fire and EMS are reporting a tree falling on a home in the 2800 block of Greene Road.
A Special Operation Team for the department says that nobody was in the home during the time of the fall.
A building inspector was called. Moores and Greene Roads was shut down.
During tonight’s storm, a tree fell into a home in the 2800 block of Greene Road, #BaldwinMD. @FallstonFireCo Volunteer Firefighters and @HarfordCoDES Special Operations Team checked, nobody was home. A building inspector has been called. Moores and Greene Roads are shut down. pic.twitter.com/Jvw4fLGj9s— Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) July 29, 2023