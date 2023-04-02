Tree falls on home in Aberdeen during Saturday storm

ABERDEEN, Md. — The Harford County Fire Department responded to a tree falling onto a home Saturday in Aberdeen.
Firefighters responded to the unit block of Locust Street. Crews say that the occupant wasn't injured following the tree fall.
They are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance.
