Tree falls into, damages multiple homes in Bel Air, fire officials say

Posted at 8:13 PM, Jan 09, 2024
BEL AIR, Md. — Volunteer firefighters responded to reports of a downed tree in Bel Air on Tuesday night.

According to officials, the tree fell into and damaged multiple homes in the 1900 block of Millington Square.

One person is injured.

A building inspector has been requested.

