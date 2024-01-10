Tree falls into, damages multiple homes in Bel Air, fire officials say

BEL AIR, Md. — Volunteer firefighters responded to reports of a downed tree in Bel Air on Tuesday night.
According to officials, the tree fell into and damaged multiple homes in the 1900 block of Millington Square.
Volunteer Firefighters and an EMS unit from @BelAirVolFireCo are on scene of a tree that has fallen into and damaged multiple houses in the 1900 block of Millington Square, #BelAirMD. One person is injured. A @HarfordCountyMD building inspector has been requested. pic.twitter.com/AqjiDpnBnq— Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) January 10, 2024
One person is injured.
A building inspector has been requested.