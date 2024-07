LAUREL, Md. — If you live in Laurel, DPW says there's a new time to get your trash, recycling and compost collections picked up.

Due to recent high temperatures and high humidity, collections services will begin at 6:00 a.m.

This is effective through July 26 to September 2.

DPW asks that residents have their trash, recycling and compost containers placed at the curb by 6:00 a.m. for timely pickups.

For more information, click here.