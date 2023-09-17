Traffic modifications announced ahead of Artscape weekend

BALTIMORE — Artscape weekend is right around the corner and road closures will be taking effect just days before the event.

The event is slated for Friday, September 22 and will run through Sunday, September 24.

Traffic modifications will begin on as early as Monday, September 18, at 12;00 a.m.

Road closures will remain in place through Monday, September 25.

Here is everything you need to know:

Lane closures from Monday, September 18th at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, September 25th at 11:59 p.m.:

Preston Street westbound right lane closure between Maryland Avenue and Cathedral Street

Preston Street westbound left curb lane closure between Cathedral Street and Howard Street

Dolphin Street eastbound left lane closure between Bolton Street and Howard Street

Road closure from Monday, September 18th at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, September 25th at 11:59 p.m.:

Park Avenue between Howard Street and Cathedral Street

Road closures from Tuesday, September 19th at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, September 25th at 11:59 p.m.:

Mt. Royal Avenue between St. Paul Street and McMechen Street (NOTE: All intersections along this section of Mt. Royal Avenue will be closed. No vehicular traffic will be able to access or cross Mt. Royal Avenue. McMechen Street and St. Paul Street will remain open to traffic.)

Charles Street between Preston Street and Mt. Royal Avenue

Dolphin Street between Mt. Royal Avenue and Howard Street (open for local traffic only and closed completely on Thursday, September 21 st at 10:00 a.m.)

at 10:00 a.m.) I-83 Southbound Exit 4 to Mt. Royal Avenue West (Note: Exit 4 to St. Paul Street South to remain open.)

Road closures from Wednesday, September 20th at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, September 25th at 11:59 p.m.:

Charles Street between Mt. Royal Avenue and North Avenue (North Avenue remains open)

Charles Street between North Avenue and 21 st Street (North Avenue remains open)

Street (North Avenue remains open) 20 th Street between Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street

Street between Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street Trenton Street between St. Paul Street and Maryland Avenue

Lafayette Avenue between St. Paul Street and Maryland Avenue

Falls Road / E. Coast Greenway between St. Paul Street and Maryland Avenue

Lane closure from Thursday, September 21st at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, September 25th at 11:59 p.m.:

Cathedral Street southbound right curb lane closure between Preston Street and Biddle Street / Park Avenue

Road closure from Thursday, September 21st at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, September 25th at 11:59 p.m.:

Cathedral Street between Preston Street and Mt. Royal Avenue (event staff access only)

Major roadway directional change from Thursday, September 21st at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, September 25th at 11:59 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue between North Avenue and Oliver Street will be ONE-WAY FOR NORTHBOUND TRAVEL ONLY. This roadway, which normally carries southbound traffic will be converted to northbound only and all northbound traffic will be directed to turn right onto North Avenue.

In addition to the road closures, the following parking restrictions will be implemented for the event:

Parking restrictions from 12:00 a.m. Monday (morning), September 18, 2023 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2023. :

Mt. Royal Avenue (south side) – St. Paul Street to McMechen Street

Park Avenue (both sides) – Howard Street to Cathedral Street

Preston Street (north side) – Maryland Avenue to Cathedral Street

Dolphin Street (south side) – Bolton Street to Howard Street

Charles Street (both sides) – Preston Street to Mt. Royal Avenue

Parking restrictions from 12:00 a.m. Tuesday (morning), September 19, 2023 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2023. :

Mt. Royal Avenue (north side) – St. Paul Street to McMechen Street

Charles Street (both sides) – Mt. Royal Avenue to North Avenue

Maryland Avenue (both sides) – Mt. Royal Avenue to North Avenue

Parking restrictions from 12:00 a.m. Wednesday (morning), September 20, 2023 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2023. :

Charles Street (both sides) – Mt. Royal Avenue to North Avenue

Charles Street (both sides) – North Avenue to 21 st Street

Street 20th Street (both sides) – St. Paul Street to Maryland Avenue

Trenton Street (both sides) – St. Paul Street to Maryland Avenue

Lafayette Avenue (both sides) – St. Paul Street to Maryland Avenue

Falls Road / E. Coast Greenway (both sides) – St. Paul Street to Maryland Avenue

Parking restrictions from 12:00 a.m. Thursday (morning), September 21, 2023 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2023. :

Maryland Avenue (both sides) – Mt. Royal Avenue to North Avenue

Dolphin Street (west side) – Mt. Royal Avenue to Howard Street

Cathedral Street (west side) – Preston Street to Park Avenue / Biddle Street

Cathedral Street (east side) – Chase Street to Park Avenue / Biddle Street

North Avenue (north side) – Charles Street to Howard Street

Special Traffic Pattern along Maryland Avenue for Sunday morning church services : On Sunday, September 24th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Maryland Avenue will be converted to a two-way traffic pattern from Preston Street to Mt. Royal Avenue for morning church services. Congregation members trying to access the church should follow St. Paul Street to Preston Street, then turn right going the opposite way onto Maryland Avenue to the parking lot.

Charm City Circulator Service : Charm City Circulator (CCC) patrons should be aware that CCC bus operations along the Purple Route will be modified starting next week in preparation for Artscape. On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, the following route modifications will be in effect through Monday, September 25, 2023 (with normal operations resuming on Tuesday, September 26th):

The CCC’s Purple Route will be detoured. The detour will begin on northbound Charles Street and will turn right/eastbound on Biddle Street, turn left/ northbound on Calvert Street, turn left/westbound on 21 st Street, and turn right/northbound on Charles Street.

Street, and turn right/northbound on Charles Street. Stop closures during this time include #310 Penn Station (northbound) and #311 North Avenue (northbound).

