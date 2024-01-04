Tradepoint Atlantic bolsters historically disadvantaged businesses

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — No, these aren’t the titans of business that have transformed Tradepoint Atlantic into one of the most successful global logistics centers in the world.

“We’re not in competition with the larger companies. We’re just trying to make our own way,” said D&L Cleanup Co-Owner Donna Venerable-Davis.

But the mother and daughter team behind a small commercial cleaning company in Baltimore are one of a number of historically disadvantaged businesses that found opportunity at the center and now want to build upon their hard-earned success.

Since it began redeveloping the site of the old Bethlehem Steel Mill almost nine years ago, Tradepoint Atlantic has helped attract thousands of jobs.

But simply attracting businesses wasn’t enough.

“It all started with a really simple question, which was ‘Could Tradepoint be doing more for minority, women and veteran-owned businesses?’” said Tradepoint Atlantic Managing Director Kerry Doyle, “As you can see by today’s event, the answer was ‘Yes. We could do more, we should do more and we would do more.’”

The company launched its inaugural Empowerment Academy offering them an intensive, eight-week course.

“We touched on all the aspects of our business such as HR and Finance, Accounting… things like that,” said D&L Cleanup Co-Owner Leslie Rashid, “So the whole program overall, there’s a lot of benefit to it and necessary for small businesses to succeed.”

Knowledge. Experience. Insights.

The graduates have come away with invaluable input that can make their businesses even better.

“…and remember, your project is not complete until it’s clean,” added Rashid.

