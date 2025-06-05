Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tractor-trailer, pickup truck involved in deadly fiery crash on I-70 in Howard County

I-70 Howard County Deadly crash
MDOT Chart Cameras
June 5 camera footage from a deadly overnight crash on I-70 in Howard County
I-70 Howard County Deadly crash
Posted
and last updated

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — One person is dead following an overnight fiery collision involving a tractor-trailer and pickup truck.

It happened around 4:19 Thursday morning on I-70 east in Howard County.

Footage of the scene was captured on the Maryland Department of Transportation's Chart cameras

Fiery I-70 collision leaves pickup driver dead in Howard County

Both vehicles caught fire upon impact, leaving the unidentified pickup driver dead. The tractor-trailer operator was not hurt.

Maryland State Police said the pickup truck was hauling a trailer at the time of the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.

All eastbound lanes were shutdown, with all but one reopening as of 9am.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are