Tractor-trailer, pickup truck involved in deadly fiery crash on I-70 in Howard County

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — One person is dead following an overnight fiery collision involving a tractor-trailer and pickup truck.

It happened around 4:19 Thursday morning on I-70 east in Howard County.

Footage of the scene was captured on the Maryland Department of Transportation's Chart cameras Fiery I-70 collision leaves pickup driver dead in Howard County

Both vehicles caught fire upon impact, leaving the unidentified pickup driver dead. The tractor-trailer operator was not hurt.

Maryland State Police said the pickup truck was hauling a trailer at the time of the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.

All eastbound lanes were shutdown, with all but one reopening as of 9am.