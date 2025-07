Around 7 am Friday morning, a tractor-trailer overturned on SB I-95 between I-195 and MD-100.

The tractor-trailer is now in the median and emergency responders are on the scene.

The 2 left lanes are blocked, and delays are currently back to I-695. Right now, the current delay time is almost 40 minutes.

Traffic is being impacted in the NB direction as well in response to the crash. NB I-95 has 2 left lanes blocked between MD-100 and I-895.