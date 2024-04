OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A tractor-trailer hit and killed a 29-year-old man on I-795.

The collision happened at 9 p.m. Sunday night on Owings Mills Blvd.

Officials say the 29-year-old man was dealing with car issues and pulled over.

He eventually stepped onto the road when a tractor trailer hit him.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Maryland State Police CRASH team is investigating.