Tractor-trailer flees scene after serious crash on Bay Bridge

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — A serious hit-and-run crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge involving a tractor-trailer is now under investigation.

Police say it was a four-vehicle crash that happening in Queen Anne's County.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded to the westbound lanes of the bridge around 6:40 p.m., Tuesday evening.

When they arrived, they found a black Scion tC, a silver Jeep Wrangler and a gold Honda Odyssey were all involved in a crash.

The driver of the scion suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, police say.

Investigators say a tractor-trailer struck the Scion and didn't stop at the scene. Instead, they continued driving on the bridge.

Investigators are trying to identify the driver of the tractor-trailer.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the MDTA Police at 410-295-8146.

