Tractor-trailer flees scene after serious crash on Bay Bridge

Jacquelyn Martin/ASSOCIATED PRESS
**ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, SEPT. 22**The Bay Bridge is seen from the interior of a car in Annapolis, Md. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2008. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — A serious hit-and-run crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge involving a tractor-trailer is now under investigation.

Police say it was a four-vehicle crash that happening in Queen Anne's County.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded to the westbound lanes of the bridge around 6:40 p.m., Tuesday evening.

When they arrived, they found a black Scion tC, a silver Jeep Wrangler and a gold Honda Odyssey were all involved in a crash.

The driver of the scion suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, police say.

Investigators say a tractor-trailer struck the Scion and didn't stop at the scene. Instead, they continued driving on the bridge.

Investigators are trying to identify the driver of the tractor-trailer.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the MDTA Police at 410-295-8146.

"Elements of this digital story have been optimized with the assistance of AI to maximize searchability and visibility. The entirety of the story has been reported, written and verified by a journalist.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
