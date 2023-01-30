Tractor-trailer falls from bridge on 795/695 ramp

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A driver was critically injured after their tractor-trailer overturned and fell from the bridge on I-795 at the I-695 ramp.
Baltimore County Fire Department said I-795 is closed to northbound traffic, and hazmat is responding.
The driver was ejected from the truck in the crash, which was reported at 1:16 p.m.
The Metro has also been shut down for the crash, and the patient was being flown to Shock Trauma by Medevac helicopter.
This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.
Crews o/s for a serious MVC, the I-795 at the I-695 ramp. A tractor trailer overturned and fell from the bridge. Driver was ejected; rescue ops under way. I-795 North is shut down; use alternate routes. @MDEnvironment, hazmat crews responding. DT 116 EA pic.twitter.com/njTgEYD4BU— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 30, 2023
UPDATE, overturned tractor trailer at I-695 and I-795: The patient is now en route to @shocktrauma via @MDSP helicopter. Condition is Priority 1. EA pic.twitter.com/LJ5DWZGk59— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 30, 2023