Tractor-trailer falls from bridge on 795/695 ramp

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A driver was critically injured after their tractor-trailer overturned and fell from the bridge on I-795 at the I-695 ramp.

Baltimore County Fire Department said I-795 is closed to northbound traffic, and hazmat is responding.

The driver was ejected from the truck in the crash, which was reported at 1:16 p.m.

The Metro has also been shut down for the crash, and the patient was being flown to Shock Trauma by Medevac helicopter.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.

