Tractor-trailer goes off side of the road in Cecil County leaving one dead

Posted at 8:45 AM, Jun 22, 2023
COLORA, Md. — A deadly overnight tractor-trailer crash in Cecil County.

It happened around 2:15am along Route 276 (Jacob Tome Memorial Highway), near Cowan Road in Colora.

Maryland State Police say the truck was pulling a tanker trailer when for some reason it drove off the side of the road.

It ended up striking and breaking an electrical support pole, which caused power lines to fall onto the street.

The driver, 26-year-old Dylan Edwards, of Port Deposit, died on scene.

As of 8:30 Thursday morning, police had both directions of Route 276 closed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

