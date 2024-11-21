Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Overturned tractor-trailer caught fire, leaked chemicals on I-295 in Lansdowne Thursday

I-895 at I-295 overturned tractor trailer
MD Chart Camera
A tractor-trailer caught fire after overturning on I-295 at I-895 Thursday morning, November 21, 2024
I-895 at I-295 overturned tractor trailer
Posted
and last updated

LANSDOWNE, Md. — A tractor-trailer caught fire Thursday morning after overturning on I-295.

It happened around 10:30am around the I-895 exit in Lansdowne.

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, the truck was leaking an unknown chemical prompting a hazmat response.

Turns out the leak was not a hazardous threat. Crews have since put out the fire.

The truck driver was able to escape.

They along with a firefighter were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

All I-295 southbound lanes remain closed for cleanup.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices