Overturned tractor-trailer caught fire, leaked chemicals on I-295 in Lansdowne Thursday

LANSDOWNE, Md. — A tractor-trailer caught fire Thursday morning after overturning on I-295.

It happened around 10:30am around the I-895 exit in Lansdowne.

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, the truck was leaking an unknown chemical prompting a hazmat response.

Turns out the leak was not a hazardous threat. Crews have since put out the fire.

The truck driver was able to escape.

They along with a firefighter were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

All I-295 southbound lanes remain closed for cleanup.