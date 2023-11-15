Toys for Tots collection underway in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Toys for Tots collection is now underway in Anne Arundel County and that means you get to play Santa!

Police officers in the Eastern District unit are collecting new, unwrapped toys now through December 12 at the following drop-off locations:



Anne Arundel County Police - Eastern District Station (24 hours)

Blue Rooster Café (During business hours)

Bike Doctor (During business hours)

The Breakfast Shoppe (During business hours)

Kim's Karate and Learning Center (During business hours)

Two Rivers Steak & Fish House (Dec. 1, 4 - 8 p.m.)

For additional information, contact 443-734-7876 or PACT.Eastern@aacounty.org