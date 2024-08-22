Toyota dealers in Baltimore will donate $500 to Kennedy Krieger for every Ravens touchdown

BALTIMORE — Every time the Baltimore Ravens get in the end zone this season, a good chunk of change will be going to a good cause.

On Thursday, the instituted announced that for every Ravens touchdown, Baltimore-area Toyota dealers will donate $500 to Kennedy Krieger.

Donations in the past have been used to buy adaptive vehicles that accommodate individuals who use wheelchairs.

“This is the eighth year for this partnership and we are so very grateful for the excellent teammates we have in both the Baltimore-Area Toyota Dealers and the Ravens,” said Brad Schlaggar, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger. “We are thrilled that both organizations have made such an enduring commitment to our work in treating children with neurological diseases, disorders, and injuries. Their support helps us to amplify what we do right here in Maryland.”

During every home game, fans will be able to hear an announcement about the benefits Kennedy Krieger reaps from this partnership.

The institute's social media platforms will also feature donation updates throughout the season.

“On behalf of all 12 Baltimore-Area Toyota dealers, we are delighted to partner with Kennedy Krieger here for our eighth season, and we love to see our Sienna Mini Vans assisting so many children in the Baltimore Area," said Nigel Hayes, director of the Baltimore Area Toyota Dealers Advertising Association.