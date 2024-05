TOWSON, Md. — Today is a perfect Mayday to garden! The Gardens Day celebration took place today in Towson, at the corner of Washington and Pennsylvania Avenues.

The organizers say the annual event attracts around 5,000 people every year.

There were vendors of every soil selling jewelry, artwork, hygiene products, clothing, good eats (including dessert), flower pots, and, of course, plants.

Not to mention, there were live tunes performed by Mike Manos and Justin Levy.