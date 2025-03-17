Towson woman arrested for suspected impaired driving after allegedly crashing into MSP patrol vehicle on 695

BALTIMORE — A Towson woman faces DUI charges after allegedly striking a Maryland State Police cruiser on I-695 Friday night.

The suspect was identified as 63-year-old Harriet Penniman Van Kleeck.

According to police, shortly before 11:30 pm, troopers responded to the inner loop of I-695, between Charles Road and York Road for a trooper-involved crash.

Authorities say the trooper had just finished a traffic stop when a Honda HRV cut across two lanes and struck the patrol vehicle, which had all all emergency lights activate.

The trooper was taken to Shock Trauma by ambulance and has since been released.

Along with suspected impaired driving, Van Kleeck faces traffic-related charges.

She is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Maryland State Police say the investigation remains ongoing.