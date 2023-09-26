Towson University uses goats to clear out invasive plants

TOWSON, Md. — The newest members of Towson University's student body are goats.

Their major? Invasive plant management.

On Tuesday, the university had several goats on campus eating things like English ivy and Japanese stiltgrass.

Both are not native to Maryland, pushing out native species and either killing trees or preventing new ones from sprouting.

That's where the goats come in to help.

"Goats go where mowers can't, so if you can mow something off once a year and keep the invasives down. That's a good thing. In a forest. You can't do that. So the next best thing is having a goat because they happen to love eating invasive plants," Veronica Cassilly, the owner of the goats, said.

Cassilly added that Tuesday's misty, rainy conditions lowered the goats' effectiveness.

She says the goats aren't as hungry when it's that dreary outside.