Towson University named in DEI investigation launched by U.S. Department of Education

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University was named among a slew of institutions in a DEI investigation launched by the U.S. Department of Education.

According to a press release, 45 universities are accused of violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by partnering with the "Ph.D. Project."

The program, "encourages and supports historically underrepresented candidates on their journey to acquiring a PhD," according to its website.

Officials with the Department of Education say the organization claims to provide doctoral students with insights by obtaining a Ph.D. and networking opportunities, but limits eligibility based on the race of participants.

Six universities are also being investigated for allegedly awarding impermissible race-based scholarships, another university is also being investigated for allegedly administering a program that segregates students on the basis of race.

The investigations are being carried out by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, who sent a letter to educational institutions receiving federal funding on February 14 stating they must stop the use of race preferences and stereotypes as a factor in their admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation scholarships, prizes, administrative support, sanctions, discipline, and other programs and activities.

“The Department is working to reorient civil rights enforcement to ensure all students are protected from illegal discrimination. The agency has already launched Title VI investigations into institutions where widespread antisemitic harassment has been reported and Title IX investigations into entities which allegedly continue to allow sex discrimination; today’s announcement expands our efforts to ensure universities are not discriminating against their students based on race and race stereotypes,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the color of their skin. We will not yield on this commitment.”

WMAR reached out to Towson University for a statement on the investigation, a spokesperson responded with the following:

"We are reviewing the OCR notice of investigation. All the while, our focus remains on providing the life-changing educational and experiential opportunities that our students have come to expect from our university."