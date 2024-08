Tiger pride is back on Towson's campus.

Wednesday more than five thousand students returned to campus, moving in ahead of the fall semester.

Of those students, nearly three thousand are incoming freshmen, part of the class of 2028.

A Towson University spokesperson said the university saw nearly 20,000 applications this year— a record number.

In all more than 19,000 students are registered for classes this fall.

The fall semester starts Monday, August 26.