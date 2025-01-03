Towson native to play Annie when Broadway musical hits the Hippodrome Theater

BALTIMORE — The spotlight is bright for one Towson girl. Twelve-year-old Hazel Vogel is starring on Broadway.

She's performing the iconic role of 'Annie' in the latest revival of that classic musical. And she's coming home next week when the show comes to the Hippodrome Theater.

It's hard to believe that this is Hazel's second starring role on Broadway. She played Cosette in 'Les Miserables' two years ago.

But 'Annie,' she says is a special show with a good message.

“Like the sun will come out tomorrow,” Hazel says. “Like always be more optimistic and keep thinking you gotta keep pushing through, ‘cause Annie’s been through all these hard things in her life. But she still keeps saying it doesn't matter what happens today.”

Hazel is a sixth-grade student at The Bryn Mawr School in north Baltimore. 'Annie' opens Tuesday at the Hippodrome.