Towson mural at Bread and Circuses honors F. Scott Fitzgerald

TOWSON, Md. — One of America's greatest authors wrote his last novel right here in Maryland.

Now one restaurant is bringing it to life. F. Scott Fitzgerald penned his fourth and final novel, "Tender is the Night," in Towson 90 years ago.

Bread and Circuses bistro in Towson unveiled a mural by local artist Naomi O'Connell honoring the story, which is set in the French Riviera during the Jazz Age.

Bread and Circus owner Steve Fox says history and food are a perfect pairing.

"I think history is a conversation. It's a shared, a shared feast, if you will, a feast of the mind. But it just, it belongs with some wine, some whiskey, and some snacks. It belongs late into the night, and it it's a sharing thing. And I think that history and literature are just part of what restaurants are truly about."

The mural was dedicated to Fitzgerald's one hundred and 28th birthday.