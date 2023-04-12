Towson Library holds 26th annual book sale

TOWSON, Md. — Books can open up a whole new world.

And you have a chance to build up your collection, without spending a lot of money.

The Towson library is having their 26th book sale.

You can find all types of books, everything from science fiction and romance, to mystery and cooking.

There's also a large selection of children's books.

"Not library used books, okay, they're all gently-used donated books. Their price decreases each day until Saturday from 10-2, the books will be $5 a foot,"said Nora Kotula, Co-Chair of the book sale.

They also have CD's and DVD's.

Friends of Towson holds the annual book sale to raise money for the Towson Branch.