Towson Bootery closes after 77 years

Former Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot visits the Towson Bootery - and owner Alex Rudolph - in 2015.
TOWSON, Md. — A respected shoe store that has been in Towson for more than seven decades is now closing.

Towson Bootery announced it's shutting down at The Shops at Kenilworth, after 77 years.

The last day is March 23, and the store is holding a final sale starting March 1.

The owner passed away last month.

The store wrote on social media: "We sincerely appreciate your support over the years."

The Shops at Kenilworth is also losing longtime designer clothing store Ruth Shaw, which is moving back to The Village of Cross Keys, where it had been for 51 years.

