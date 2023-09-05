Towson Basic Needs Hub provides supplies to students in need

TOWSON, Md. — Their goal is to teach students.

Now, they're also getting students food and essential supplies.

Towson University recently opened up its Basic Needs Hub. It's an expansion of the former food share.

Now it provides free food, clothes and personal care items to students.

All of the items are donations from local groups.

"We host food drives, clothing drives, hygiene drives, you name it, to supply, we also just entered into an official partnership with the Maryland Food Bank. And so they are providing us a monthly delivery each month of around 2,000 pounds," Faith Borras, Basic Needs Hub Coordinator said.

The Hub is always looking for donations.

In addition to supplies, Hub staff can also help students filling out snap applications.

Organizers say this is just the start, they want to help with transportation, prescription drugs, housing and child care.

To donate, email hub@towson.edu.