Towson Athletics secures new naming rights partner, no longer SECU Arena

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University announced they're partnering with Legends to secure a new naming rights partner for the Tigers' arena.

Legends, a global premium experience company, has been selected to help oversee the search.

This news comes after a mutual agreement between Towson University and SECU to end the current arena naming rights agreement when the contract expired September 30.

SECU has been the arena naming rights partner since the facility opened in Fall 2013.

For now, the arena will be called TU Arena.

TU Arena is home to four Towson Tiger athletics teams and the current home of the Baltimore Blast of the Major Arena Soccer League.