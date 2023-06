MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of two-alarm fire that happened in Middle River Saturday.

Just before 6 a.m., crews responded to the 9800 block of Decatur Road for reports of dwelling fire.

One civilian and two firefighters were transported to local hospital for minor injuries.

Overall, nine adults and five children were displaced. According to the department, the Red Cross is assisting those who lost their homes.