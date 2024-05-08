Watch Now
Towanda Aquatic Center is getting a facelift and will re-open in 2025

Posted at 6:06 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 18:10:34-04

BALTIMORE — Summer is on the way, and the city’s youth will be diving into the nearest pool to escape the heat.

A pool in Northwest Baltimore will be re-added to the list of available places children can practice their freestyle form in 2025.

Towanda Aquatic Center is getting a facelift.

The transformation is a result of Baltimore’s Rec Rollout Initiative.

The plan is to replace the old-school framework with some state-of-the art parts.

The new diggs will include two pools, a lap pool, and a wading pool.

The additions aren’t simply cosmetic. Mayor Scott wants everyone to learn how to swim.

