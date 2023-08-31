Watch Now
Tow truck driver killed in multi-vehicle crash after stopping to help a driver

WMAR
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Posted at 1:20 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 13:20:13-04

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Prince George's County.

Around 12:10 p.m., troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North at Powder Mill Road.

Officials say the tow truck driver stopped to assist a driver and while he did this, another driver sideswiped the vehicle.

The tow truck driver was struck and declared dead at the scene.

The striking vehicle remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

I-95 North at Powder Mill is currently being shut down.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

