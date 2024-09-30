Total Blackout: Ravens step into their bully ball identity and steamroll the Bills

The locker room:

The Ravens won by the skin of their beaks last week against the Cowboys.

Most of all, they didn’t beat themselves, even though they almost did.

The game was the tale of two birds. The first, the dominant run-heavy play-action old school team fans have grown accustomed to cheering for in Baltimore.

The second one is not so dominant and tends to give up double-digit leads late in games.

This is a bird fans have been seeing all too often lately. The purple and black can’t take their foot off the gas this week.

Josh Allen and the Bills are in town. Through the first 3 weeks, Buffalo looks like the best team in the league.



Josh has cut back on the turnovers and ramped up the firepower in the absence of Maryland native Stefon Diggs.

The Game:

Quarter 1:

Ravens defense stops the Bills.

OMG! Derrick Henry shot out of cannon for an 87-yard TD on the Ravens first play on offense.

This is the longest run in Ravens running history!

BREAKING: They are running Henry. https://t.co/WVxU7sRqEv — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) September 30, 2024

Score: 7-0

Bills get close enough in Ravens territory. They boot a field goal.

Score: 7-3

Quarter 2:

The Ravens methodically march down field. They cap it of with a TD throw to Derrick Henry.

Score: 14-3

The Ravens continue to take exactly what the Bills are giving them and more. Slicing and dicing down the field.

Score: 21-3

Lamar and the Ravens offense march to enemy territory. Lamar didn't see anything he liked, scrambled and fumbled.

Bills ball.

In an odd sequence, Marlon Humphrey gets hurt on a pass breakup leading to 4th-2. The Ravens are charged an injury timeout. John Harbaugh calls a timeout before the following play.

Ravens get charged with a delay of game penalty. The Bills get an automatic first down.

Luckily, the Ravens defense force the Bills to go three and out. Mistake is erased.

Halftime: 21-3

Ravens come out of the lockeroom flat. 3 and out.

Allen flussed out of the pocket on 3 and 5 makes a nightmare Big Ben like throw. Shakir catches it for 52. They eventually get into the endzone.

Score: 21-10

Another three and out for the Ravens.

The seasoned vet Kyle Van Noy strips Josh Allen. Ravens recover the fumble.

The Ravens move and groove down the field and score. Lamar runs in it on keeper.

Score 28-10

Ravens get a big stop. Bills missed the field goal.

Ravens march down field on a big 38 yard run by Derrick Henry.

Derrick Henry has 101 yards rushing...



WITHOUT his first touchdown run. — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) September 30, 2024

Derrick gets the ball near the goal line. It gets punched out. Project Pat falls on the ball in the endzone. Touchdown Ravens.



Final Score: 35-10

The Ravens get back on track with a dominant win against the Bills. They stuck to their identity of playing smashmouth ball. Guess what? Great things happened. Go figure.

Lamar finishes with 156 passing yards and 2 TDs, and Derrick Henry ran for 199 rushing yards and 2 TDs.

What a night for Baltimore sports fans!