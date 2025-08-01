Tornado briefly came ashore at Eastport Marina, NWS confirms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The National Weather Service confirms a tornado briefly formed in Annapolis during Thursday's storms, but it started as a waterspout.

The waterspout formed over Spa Creek and passed briefly over the Severn Sailing Association Marina as an EF0 tornado. The tornado lasted just a few seconds before going back over the mouth of the Severn River as a waterspout.

It faded away before reaching land officials say.

The National Weather Service said peak winds in the tornado reached 65mph and traveled about 25 yards.

They were able to confirm it was a tornado due to videos on social media. In it, a few small boats were blown over by the wind.