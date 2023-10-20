"Top priority": Pikesville man flies to Israel to volunteer

BALTIMORE — Just days after the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel, one Pikesville man knew he had to help out.

Azi Rosenblum was born in Jerusalem and came to the U.S. when he was 11. Last week, he bought a one-way ticket to Israel, determined to help in any way he could - even digging graves.

"As crazy as it sounds, a week ago, on Friday, the day after I got here, the ground crews at Herzl Cemetery - the military cemetery in Jerusalem - were simply overwhelmed by the vast numbers of funerals that they had to prepare for at the same time, and they called for volunteers," Rosenblum said.

There must have been at least 50 people, at least where I was, literally shovel-digging graves, one of which was used 20 minutes after we finished.

He's also done everything from visiting sick people in hospitals to visiting mourners during their seven-day traditional "shiva" mourning period, and delivering packages around the country. He also helped families that have been displaced from the southern region of Israel.

Rosenblum said he's seen a tremendous outpouring of kindness and generosity in Israeli society, which has been devastated by the Hamas attacks. He's heard of everything from a yeshiva and a girls' seminary stepping up to stock shelves in grocery stores, to an impromptu wedding that was put on by random neighbors for a couple in Ofakim that was unable to go on with their regular wedding plans due to their community being especially hard hit.

He plans to stay in Israel as long as he's able to balance his family and business obligations, and calls his duties in Israel his "top priority." He's staying in an Airbnb in Jerusalem, having left his wife and teen son back in the United States.

"We knew there was going to be a need for help and just felt the need to be out here, helping my brothers and sisters get through this," he said.

