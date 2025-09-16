Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Top News Headlines for Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will take a hit today, with highs in the low to mid-70s, thanks to more clouds and breezy northeast wind gusts around 30-35 mph at times. A coastal low pressure system will bring beneficial rain to the area through Wednesday!

Here are your top news headlines for the day:

  • Luigi Mangione due back in court today
  • 'We Are America' march stops in Maryland
  • Meeting to be held in White Marsh amid Days Cove Rubble Landfill's request to revise its state discharge permit
