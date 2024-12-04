Too many animals, not enough space

BALTIMORE — Picked up loose off the streets of Baltimore, Delilah now makes her home in an office at BARCS.

The 12-year-old mixed breed is one of more than a hundred animals, which arrived here in the last 48 hours and there simply aren’t enough kennels to house all of them.

“We saw ourselves at negative 12 kennels by the end of the day yesterday,” said Noelle Patterson, BARCS Assistant Director of Communications.

Seizures, strays and surrenders—-the reasons for the animals ending up at BARCS are as varied as the pets, themselves, and some of them require extensive care.

“Some of them are really emaciated, some have amputations, some have dermatitis, otitis—-different things that are being treated,” said Patterson.

The demand for cats this holiday season has been quite strong, but dogs are another story. In fact, right now, BARCS is waiving a $75 adoption fee through the end of the year, if you adopt one of these canines.

That includes vaccinations, microchips and spaying or neutering.

A free ride to a forever home for dogs, like Delilah, who are quickly running out of options.

“We can use our offices, but we can’t keep the animals in crates. It’s not safe for them,” said Patterson, “We can’t have them in the hallways or stuff like that so when we’re out of space, we’re out of space.”

To help care for the new arrivals, The Nancy Sherertz Family Foundation has extended its Giving Tuesday contribution by offering to match every donation, dollar-for-dollar up to $60,000 through Friday, December 6.

