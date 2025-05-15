Toddler survives fall from 15th floor of apartment building in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating after a child fell from the 15th floor of an apartment building in Silver Spring Thursday.

Police say the incident occurred in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive at 2:11 pm.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the child, a 2-year-old boy, who had landed in bushes.

The child was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to WJLA-ABC7, the child is being treated for a broken arm.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed.