Toddler falls out of third floor window in Cockeysville, fire officials say

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Fire officials are on scene after a toddler fell out of a 3rd floor window in Cockeysville on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Unit Block of Breezy Tree Court for the report.

The age and gender of the toddler is unknown at this time.

Unit block of Breezy Tree Ct. 21093 #Cockeysville. Crews are on scene with a toddler that fell from a 3rd floor window. Gender and age unknown. Aviation has been requested for transport to hospital, status of patient unknown at this time. DT1711 *TA pic.twitter.com/DCqnZYjsBx — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 12, 2023

Aviation was requested for transport, the status of the toddler is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.