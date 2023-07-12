Watch Now
Toddler falls out of third floor window in Cockeysville, fire officials say

Posted at 5:53 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 17:56:17-04

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Fire officials are on scene after a toddler fell out of a 3rd floor window in Cockeysville on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Unit Block of Breezy Tree Court for the report.

The age and gender of the toddler is unknown at this time.

Aviation was requested for transport, the status of the toddler is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

