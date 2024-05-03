Tipsters lead police to 'Munchy' who confessed to 7-Eleven double shooting

BALTIMORE — A double murder suspect is in custody.

Back on February 7 Baltimore Police discovered two men shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Belair Road.

The victims, identified as Odell Curtis and Ricardo Brooks-Watters later died.

Cameras inside the store captured the shooting.

But the gunman was wearing a mask with all black clothing, making it difficult to learn his identity.

The shooter was however wearing a silver chain, which in the end helped detectives solve the case.

Two separate Metro Crime Stoppers tips came in leading investigators to a man nicknamed 'Munchy.'

One tipster provided the street 'Munchy' lived on, while the other gave police a more detailed description of the chain he was seen wearing on the night of the shooting.

Armed with this new information, police identified 'Munchy' as Daquan Woodard.

During an interview with investigators, Woodard reportedly admitted to the shooting.

Charging documents did not mention a motive.

Online court records show Woodard was on probation at the time of the shooting.

He was convicted of illegally carrying a handgun back in August of 2022, and sentenced to 18 months jail followed by 18-months supervised probation.

Records indicate his probation was violated on February 28, three weeks after the shooting took place.