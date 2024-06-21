Tips to help lower your energy bills this summer

BALTIMORE — Temperatures this weekend are expected to remain in the 90's and show no signs of slowing down.

With this, BGE released some tips to not only beat the heat, but to save some coins on your energy bill.

BGE advises customers to conserve energy, even in extreme heat situations.

You can manage your bills with these energy saving tips:

Maintain your A/C system: Warm weather energy expenses are related to cooling your home. Regular maintenance will keep your system running at peak efficiency. Manage your thermostat: Keep thermostats at a constant, comfortable level when at home. Raise the thermostat setting for days of extreme heat. Install a programmable thermostat to automatically adjust your home's temperature settings when you're away or sleeping. Close window shades and blinds: Close curtains, windows shades and blinds to block heat from sunlight, which can make your A/C work harder. Reduce kitchen heat: Delay the use of major, heat-generating household appliances such as ovens, stoves, dishwashers, and dryers until after 9 p.m. when the temperature begins to drop. Keep the air moving: Use ceiling fans with blades rotating counterclockwise or portable fans to circulate air. Take shorter hot showers: Heating water is the second biggest energy drain in the home. Turn it off: Turn off non-essential appliances, electronics, and other devices. Conserve with lighting: Turn off unnecessary lights and use LEDs, which use up to 90% less energy that CLF bulbs. Use MyAccount online tools: Track your energy usage in near-real time, measure energy-saving practices, and set high-usage alerts with MyAccount [bge.com]. Visit: BGE’s website [bge.com] for more energy-saving tips.

BGE also provides energy assistance to get help to keep up with their energy bills.

You can sign up here.