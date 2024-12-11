Timonium man goes missing while boating on Eastern Shore

ELLIOTT ISLAND, Md. — Police are searching for a missing boater from Timonium, whose boat was found Dec. 10 on the Eastern Shore.

Kevin Gavin, 65, was last known to be steering a green 16-foot Sea Nymph jon boat the morning of Dec. 8 around Elliott Island, in Dorchester County.

Maryland Natural Resources Police and other agencies are searching for him.

He's described as a white man with short gray hair.

The boat was found Dec. 10 in the waters of Fishing Bay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NRP at 410-260-8888

