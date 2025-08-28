Time's running out to apply for BGE Customer Relief Fund

TOWSON, Md. — BGE is reminding customers that there's still some time to apply for its Customer Relief Fund, which aims to help people behind on their energy bills.

The Customer Relief Fund program opened up on July 1st as a partnership between BGE's parent company, Exelon, and the United Way of Central Maryland.

A $15 million donation from Elexlon is funding the relief being administered by the United Way.

So far, a little more than half of the 50,000 applicants have been approved, and just over $11 million has been committed to customers.

The program will continue through September 30th or until the money runs out.

BGE says the average grant to eligible customers is just over $400.

Here are the eligibility requirements:



You need to be a BGE customer

You have to have a past-due balance of at least $250, over 60 days overdue

You have to meet either the limited income eligibility (family of four earning $64,300 a year or less) or moderate income eligibility (family of four earning $128,600 a year or less). For more on income eligibility by household size, click here.

For more information and to apply for relief, click here.