Let's get the band back together, it's Steelers week

Last Thursday night

A timely fumble caused by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humprhey kicked off a heroic comeback for the ages by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens against the Bengals last Thursday.

The MV3 candidate went 25/33, 290 passing yards (323 all-purpose yards), 4 touchdowns.

Another 🔥 showing from QB1 pic.twitter.com/4T6BThtDSp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2024

Bengals QB Joe Burrow lost his mind as well, going for 34/56, 428 passing yards, and 4 touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase is still probably running circles around the Ravens' secondary. The WR had 11 receptions for 264 yards and 3 TDs on Thursday night.

Somehow, through a couple of key stops on defense and some offensive magic, the Ravens pulled out the win, making them 7-3.

The question every week is, “Will this be the week the Raven’s Secondary can correct its communication issues?”

They are one of the worst defenses in the NFL as far as giving up explosive plays.

However, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel for at least this week.

According to published draft scout Spencer Schultz, Russell Wilson has struggled this season against zone coverage. This Ravens defense under Zach Orr can't get enough of playing zone. This may bode well.

Russell Wilson against man:

143 QB Rating

21/33 for ******388 yards******* and 4 TD



Russell Wilson against zone (2, 3, 4, 6)

73 QB Rating

22/41 290 yards 0 TD 1 INT

Only a 41% success rate



Small sample size still tho https://t.co/Pl6JvOzvaG — Spencer Schultz (@ravens4dummies) November 12, 2024

To quote B Rabbit from 8 Mile, "If something is going to happen...it needs to happen now."

Looking Ahead

The road doesn't get any easier. The next three games are against the Steelers, Chargers, and Eagles.

The good old AFC North rivalry seems to be back on. The Steelers have not one but two new quarterbacks. Pittsburgh’s QB 1, Russell Wilson, looks to be a flashback from his days in Seattle.

He’s not being asked to do too much as the black and yellow roster is loaded, not only with familiar faces like George Pickens but newcomers like WR Mike Williams and LB Preston Smith.

Over Wilson’s last three games, he has 6 touchdowns to 1 interception. The 13-year veteran is simply taking his shots when he has to and keeping the ball out of harm’s way.

Ideally, Lamar and the offense can keep scoring a lot and often with the hope the defense can limit the explosive plays this Sunday.

The Ravens will also look to avoid what many fans have called "Steelers Dark Magic."

Last year, when the Ravens played the Steelers on October 8th, their wide receivers had no drops going into the game. However, Ravens receivers dropped the ball a total of 5 times which sealed their fate.

Daggers

Nelson Aghlor dropped what would've been a 44-yard touchdown pass. Mark Andrews dropped a touchdown pass. Rashod Bateman dropped a touchdown pass.

Drops aside, Steelers' Coach Mike Tomlin has gotten the best of Harbaugh as of late. The Steelers have won the last three matchups between these two teams.

He's been able to keep these games close or win with lesser talent. This year is different as these teams are more evenly matched than past seasons.