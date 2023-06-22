Time running out on rental assistance, tenants facing deadline

BALTIMORE — By the time public housing tenants behind on their rent return to court this summer, it may be too late to help them, and Donna Sellers risks losing the unit she and her nine-year-old daughter share at Latrobe Homes and falling behind by thousands of dollars.

“Five thousand,” said Sellers.

“And how many months is that?” we asked.

“I don’t know. I haven’t actually added it up,” she replied.

The United Way of Central Maryland is providing $3 million worth of rental assistance that expires at the close of business on Friday, and the Housing Authority of Baltimore City has used billboards, yard signs and social media to spread the word that time is running out.

“It’s extremely important that residents go to their respective management offices and apply,” said HABC Executive Vice President & COO Monica Watkins, “It’s a very short application and basically it’s for up to 15 months worth of assistance from the United Way to assist with their rental arrearages.”

To qualify, tenants must be at least three months behind in their payments.

Ironically, the Housing Authority has already helped more than a thousand tenants apply for $3 million, but that was over the last 18 months.

Tragically, housing officials say it appears much of the money that was awarded earlier was spent elsewhere, and delinquency notices went out last week that could lead to evictions for many of the two thousand tenants now behind on their bill.

9,000 more are on the waiting list biding their time to move into one of their units.

“I have a nine-year-old that I have to worry about,” said Sellers.

“So this could be a God send if it works out right?” we asked.

“Yes, and I’m hoping that it does, because I need it. I really could use it,” she replied.