Tim Tooten, long-time award winning Baltimore news reporter, dies

BALTIMORE — A staple in Baltimore television news has passed away.

For more than three decades Marylanders came to know Tim Tooten.

Many tuned into Tooten's award winning reporting on local education. During the winter months, Tooten was often one of the first sources alerting parents and students of school closings and delays.

The highly regarded WBAL-TV mainstay retired in 2023, but continued sharing his knowledge with aspiring broadcast journalists by teaching at Loyola University.

Tooten also served as pastor at Harvest Christian Ministries, a non-denominational church he founded in Baltimore.

He is survived by his wife, Charleen, and three children and grandchildren.

His cause of death was not revealed.