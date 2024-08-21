Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TikTok food critic Keith Lee is coming to Maryland, but where should he go?

2023 Streamy Awards
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Keith Lee arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
2023 Streamy Awards
Posted

BALTIMORE — No need to be stingy with those restaurant recommendations anymore.

Viral TikTok food critic Keith Lee announced he'll be doing a tour of the DMV, so he needs to know where to go.

"My level of excitement is through the roof," Lee said in his TikTok video.

Some people in the comments have listed Ekiben, HomeSweetHome Cafe and Kocos Pub.

Others argue Baltimore should have it's own tour.

"Baltimore does indeed need it's own tour," one user wrote.

"If you or anybody you know has a mom and pop shop or a family-owned spot that has great food, great customer service, but could use the marketing, absolutely free to them, let me know," Lee said.

Lee has 16.5 million followers on TikTok.

In 2023, Lee visited a Las Vegas-area restaurant and his review gave the restaurant a surge of customers overnight.

So, where should he go?

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices