Three-vehicle crash sends four people to hospitals

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — Three people were flown via helicopter to Shock Trauma and another was taken by ambulance to an area hospital Friday morning following a serious crash on the Hampstead Bypass in Carroll County.

Maryland State Police responded to the three-vehicle crash just before 8 a.m.

Lanes are closed in both directions on the Hampstead Bypass (MD Rt. 30), north of Phillips Drive.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is assisting Maryland State Police with the response.

This story is developing and will be updated if new information becomes available.