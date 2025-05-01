Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three-vehicle crash on US 50 leaves one person injured

US 50 crash.png
Maryland Department of Transportation
US 50 crash.png
Posted
and last updated

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — US 50 was shut down due to a three-vehicle collision, police say.

Authorities say the area between Admiral Drive and Rowe Boulevard was impacted by heavy delays.

According to investigators, a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a blue Subaru Crosstrek and a black pickup truck.

The motorcycle driver, identified as Brian Kevin Troupe III, was transported by medevac to Shock Trauma.

US 50 has reopened, but motorists should continue to expect delays.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are