Three-vehicle crash on US 50 leaves one person injured

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — US 50 was shut down due to a three-vehicle collision, police say.

Authorities say the area between Admiral Drive and Rowe Boulevard was impacted by heavy delays.

According to investigators, a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a blue Subaru Crosstrek and a black pickup truck.

The motorcycle driver, identified as Brian Kevin Troupe III, was transported by medevac to Shock Trauma.

US 50 has reopened, but motorists should continue to expect delays.