Three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Southeast Baltimore.

Officers arrived on scene to the 3900 block of Pulaski highway just before 9:00 pm and discovered three vehicles were involved in an accident.

According to police, one vehicle was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway and struck two other vehicles traveling westbound.

The striking vehicle's driver, a 28-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Occupants of the other two vehicles were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact police at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.

