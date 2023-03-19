Three-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — A fatal three-vehicle crash in Saturday night is currently under investigation by the Maryland State Police.

Officers were called to the outer loop of I-695 west of Maryland 295 in Linthicum Heights for the crash just after 9-20 p.m.

According to investigators, A Mazda CX-5 jumped over the concrete jersey wall and ran into oncoming traffic on the inter loop, the vehicle was later struck by a 2006 white Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Mazda, 26-year-old Deja May, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 6-year-old passenger was also discovered in the vehicle, the child was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Ivan Wade, did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

The driver of a Kia Optima was taken to a hospital for their injuries. The driver of the third vehicle involved in the crash, an Acura MDX, did not sustain any injuries.

Lanes were closed until 1:00 a.m.

The crash in still currently under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 410-761-5130.