Three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle leaves one dead in Curtis Bay

CURTIS BAY, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a three-vehicle accident that left one person dead.

At around 4 p.m., a Toyota 4-Runner was traveling northbound on Fort Smallwood Road when it made a left turn onto Energy Parkway.

A Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Fort Smallwood Road when it entered the intersection.

The Toyota 4-Runner and motorcycle crashed in the intersection.

The motorcycle then hit an Acura that was traveling eastbound on Energy Parkway.

The driver, 21-year-old Shawn Michael Lilly, was ejected from the motorcycle.

Lilly was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died from his injuries.

The drivers of the Toyota 4-Runner and Acura were not injured.

The Traffic Safety Section of the Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the crash.

