Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle leaves one dead in Curtis Bay

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 9:32 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 21:34:49-04

CURTIS BAY, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a three-vehicle accident that left one person dead.

At around 4 p.m., a Toyota 4-Runner was traveling northbound on Fort Smallwood Road when it made a left turn onto Energy Parkway.

A Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Fort Smallwood Road when it entered the intersection.

The Toyota 4-Runner and motorcycle crashed in the intersection.

The motorcycle then hit an Acura that was traveling eastbound on Energy Parkway.

The driver, 21-year-old Shawn Michael Lilly, was ejected from the motorcycle.

Lilly was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died from his injuries.

The drivers of the Toyota 4-Runner and Acura were not injured.

The Traffic Safety Section of the Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices