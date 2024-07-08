Three-vehicle crash in work zone on I-695 under investigation

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Maryland State Police are investigating a three-vehicle work zone crash that happened in Baltimore County early Monday morning.

Just after midnight, police responded to the outer loop of I-695 for a report three-vehicle crash.

Police say a Toyota Camry, driven by 27-year-old Jamal Dates, crashed into the rear of a dump truck, stationary in a work zone. This caused another vehicle, a Honda Accord, to get hit.

Dates and the driver of the Honda were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. The passenger in the Camry, Marqesha Young, 27, was also treated for her injuries.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

All lanes on I-695 were closed, but have since reopened.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.